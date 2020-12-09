His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander extended his congratulations for the Hanukkah Jewish holiday to the Ambassador of Israel to Serbia, HE Mr. Jahel Villan, the Chief Rabbi of Serbia, Mr. Isak Asiel, the President of the Federation of Jewish Communities, Mr. Robert Sabados and all members of the Jewish community in Serbia.

“I wish all members of the Jewish community in Serbia to spend the great holiday of Light – Hanukkah, in health, peace and joy together with their loved ones. I hope that the warmth and light with which Hanukkah candles illuminate every home will inspire all of us to wholeheartedly advocate for a better and more tolerant society. May this great holiday bring you and your family health, love, peace and prosperity”, said Crown Prince Alexander in his congratulations.