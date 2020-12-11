HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation organized delivery of a valuable donation to the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic at The University Clinical Centre of Republika Srpska.

The donation worth $18,500 was provided by Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization, whose patron is Crown Princess Katherine and with the generous help of Mrs. Margaret McCartan and the Pittsburgh/Tri-State Committee.

In order to protect newborn babies, their mothers and medical staff during COVID-19 pandemics, the Foundation delivered all the necessary equipment: protective suits, eye and face shields, protective masks, disposable coats, surgical caps, shoe covers, chlorine-based disinfectants for surfaces, hand sanitizers and sterile surgical gloves. This valuable aid includes also very important hearing screening device, which will help identify the impairment of the newborn babies at an early stage and thus a quick response for treatment and much-needed lamp for phototherapy of hyperbilirubinemia and vitamin K supply.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine pointed out: “Donating much-needed equipment for neonatal hearing screening makes me happy, since early detection of hearing impairment is crucial. I am grateful to Lifeline Chicago, Mrs. Margaret McCartan and Pittsburgh/Tri-State Committee for creating better conditions for all the babies of Serbia and Republika Srpska, as well as for aiding the health care system, especially during these challenging times”.