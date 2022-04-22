Every year on 22 April Serbia marks Remembrance Day for the Victims of the Holocaust, Genocide, and Other Victims of Fascism. HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent his message, appealing that we must never forget innocent victims of these evils.

“Today we remember one of the most tragic periods in the history of our country. We remember terrible days which brought death, suffering, and fear to millions of innocent Serbs, Jews, and Roma, who were killed in the most notorious, unimaginable ways, within the mass crimes conducted by Nazis and their Ustasha collaborators during the Second World War. It is very symbolic that this year we mark this day of remembrance on Orthodox Good Friday, the saddest day for each Christian.

We must remember the terrible death camps and never forget Jasenovac, Jadovno, Jastrebarsko, Staro Sajmiste, Banjica, and all other concentration camps in the occupied Kingdom of Yugoslavia and the Nazi creation of the Independent State of Croatia. We must also remember all marked and unmarked pits in which even today lay the earthly remains of the martyrs who were savagely murdered. Those who created death camps for children, do not deserve to be called human!

Our faith obliges us to forgive, but we must never forget! Terrible images from those dark days and upsetting testimonies of those who survived the times when evil overpowered humanity must always be in our minds, so crimes like this never happen again. We are obliged to constantly educate young people, to acquaint them with the scale of these terrible crimes, and to know the danger of every extreme, destructive ideology. Together we must oppose hate speech, intolerance, all forms of discrimination, and all kinds of prejudice.

The memory of these dark events and the millions of victims obliges us to build a society of free and equal people, in which anti-Nazi and anti-fascist values ​​will have a special place”, said Crown Prince Alexander.

The Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust, Genocide, and Other Victims of Fascism in the Second World War is a national holiday, i.e., the day of remembrance, which is marked in Serbia every year, on 22 April. It is dedicated to the memory of Serbs, Roma, and Jews, who died in mass crimes during the Second World War in the Independent State of Croatia and in occupied Yugoslavia.

That date was consciously chosen because on the night between April 21st and 22nd, 1945, two groups with more than 1,000 prisoners tried to break out of the Ustasha concentration camp Jasenovac. Only 91 were saved.