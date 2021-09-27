With great sadness and disturbance HRH Crown Prince Alexander has received the news that the island of Crete was struck this morning by a devastating earthquake in which lives were lost and that left many people without their homes.

Crown Prince sincerely hopes that the number of casualties will not increase, because even one human life that is lost means a tragedy. We should all send our support to our loving, brotherly people of Greece. They are in our prayers in these difficult times!

The friendly relations that the people of Serbia and Greece traditionally have are even stronger in times of need! Dear Greeks, you are not alone, we are with you!