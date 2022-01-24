Struck by the sad news of the death of His Grace Bishop of Sabac Lavrentije, HRH Crown Prince Alexander issued the following statement:

“With great sadness I have received the news that our dear friend, His Grace Bishop Lavrentije died yesterday.

My wife and I are both struck by this horrible news, we shared so many happy moments with this great man, he married us and baptized our sons.

We will ​cherish forever every moment spent with him. Each meeting and each conversation with this good man were a pleasure and medicine for the soul. He was a true role model of spirituality and faith, sincere and gentle shepherd of the faithful people. May the Lord give him eternal peace and welcome him in the Kingdom of Heaven!”