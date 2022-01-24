Struck by the sad news of the death of His Grace Bishop of Sabac Lavrentije, HRH Crown Prince Alexander issued the following statement:
“With great sadness I have received the news that our dear friend, His Grace Bishop Lavrentije died yesterday.
My wife and I are both struck by this horrible news, we shared so many happy moments with this great man, he married us and baptized our sons.
We will cherish forever every moment spent with him. Each meeting and each conversation with this good man were a pleasure and medicine for the soul. He was a true role model of spirituality and faith, sincere and gentle shepherd of the faithful people. May the Lord give him eternal peace and welcome him in the Kingdom of Heaven!”