Their Royal Highnesses Prince Philip and Prince Alexander are celebrating their fortieth birthday today, with family and close friends.

TRH Princes Philip and Alexander were born in Fairfax, Virginia on 15 January 1982. They are the sons of HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Princess Maria da Gloria of Orleans Bragança. Princes Philip and Alexander are the grandsons of HM King Peter II and HM Queen Alexandra. Their Godparents are HM King Constantine of the Hellenes, HM the Queen of Spain, and HRH the Duchess of Calabria.

Their Royal Highnesses thank everyone for the good wishes and congratulations.