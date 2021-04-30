HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent congratulations for the upcoming Easter holidays to His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Porfirije, bishops, clergy and all believers of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

“To all Orthodox believers, my wife and I and the entire Royal Family, wish a joyful and blessed Easter.

A difficult year is behind us, full of challenges and insecurities. For the second year in a row, we are celebrating the biggest Christian holiday – Easter, with the desire for the world to overcome the terrible virus. That struggle continues.

But, as always, the holy days of Easter strengthen our faith and bring new hope for a carefree and better future. May this feast of feasts, the day of Christ’s resurrection, the victory of good over evil and life over death, bring us blessed days and give us the strength to overcome all difficulties.

I wish you to spend the holidays with your loved ones, in health, peace and happiness. Christ is Risen!”, said Crown Prince Alexander in his message.