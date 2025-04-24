Their Royal Highnesses Hereditary Prince Philip and Princess Danica attended a literary evening dedicated to Serbian heroine Milunka Savić, which was held on 22 April 2025 in the ceremonial hall of the Home of the Serbian Army. The event was an opportunity not only to pay tribute to the most decorated woman of the First World War, but also to present the book “Milunka Savić – Decorations and Scars”, whose author is Mr. Milan Bogojević, published by the “Prometheus” Publishing House.

At the promotion of this richly prepared book, in addition to the author, Mr. Bogojević, also participated HRH Princess Danica, Major Nevena Jovanović, a member of the special unit “Cobras”, as well as Mr. Zoran Kolundžija, editor of the “Prometheus” Publishing House. The moderator of the evening was journalist Mr. Boško Kozarski.

The “Laza Kostić” Foundation, led by pianist Prof. Marina Milić Radović, participated in the artistic part of the program. Actress Ana Čitlučanin brought to life the image of Milunka Savić, portraying the strength and warmth of her character.

“From euphoria to oblivion and back – that’s how we could describe our attitude towards the most decorated woman of the First World War,” said the author Bogojević in his opening remarks. He especially emphasized the honor of having two exceptional women talk about his book tonight: “It gives me great pleasure that my book will be discussed tonight by two women who are worthy heirs of two great historical figures in our time: Princess Danica – a worthy heir of Queen Maria, and Major Nevena Jovanović – a worthy heir of Milunka Savić.”

Through words and artistic representations, the audience had the opportunity to remember how Milunka Savić still inspires today with her example – courage, nobility, sacrifice for the homeland, chastity, dedication to family and modesty.

Princess Danica about the woman’s strength and Milunka Savić’s vow

Her Royal Highness Princess Danica, in her inspired presentation, highlighted the deep lesson that the life of Milunka Savić brings to modern society: “When we look at the life of Milunka Savić, we realize that a woman’s strength is measured by determination, the space she conquers and the values ​​she fights for. Milunka was just, brave, strong, talented, and passionately loved her country. That’s why she wanted to put her talent to the service and defense of the homeland.”

She reminded that Milunka never asked for special treatment as a woman, but saw her mission in the service of a higher goal – the fight for the homeland. “In the man’s world of war, Milunka did not fight for equality, she was equal to the men she bravely fought alongside. She was naturally strong and her goal was greater than herself and that is precisely where the greatness of her mission lies.”

The Princess especially emphasized that Milunka Savić, with her courage and steadfastness, shook a number of stereotypes, but remained consistent with family values ​​and respected the patriarchal environment from which she came. “During the war, Milunka never asked for special treatment because she was a woman. At that time in Serbia, especially in the regions where she herself came from, women did the same hard work as men – in the field, in the house, in the struggle for existence. Milunka was a hard worker, later she worked several jobs to support her family. Nothing was difficult for her, she was not ashamed of her work, nor did she consider herself a victim.”

Modern-Day Milunkas – especially in Kosovo and Metohija

Referring to the importance that Milunka still has today, the Princess emphasized: “Milunka Savić is a synonym for a Serbian woman, a warrior and a mother, one who is ready to fight challenges, but also for her nation and identity, bravely and with dignity. She illuminated the strength that every Serbian woman carries within her.”

She pointed out the women who today are fighting a double battle – in schools, hospitals, in the fields, and in institutions, especially those in Serbian communities in Kosovo and Metohija, who protect language, religion, and freedom under pressure and threats. “Milunka is a great inspiration for everyone, she teaches us that women are the foundation of society, I would especially like to mention the women who live under pressure and threats in Serbian communities in Kosovo and Metohija and still stand tall, raise children, protect their language, faith, and freedom. Their stories, their daily struggle – these are the living pages of Milunka’s covenant,” said Princess Danica.

“Through her life and immeasurable love for Serbia and her great contribution, Milunka Savić empowered women to set the values ​​on which we will build a society of justice and respect.”

The Princess ended her speech with a strong message: “Milunka lies in each of us. It teaches us the values ​​that we should pass on to our children, both girls and boys, which are morals, principles, and love equally for our family and our homeland. To empower children to show their capabilities and talents and to fight for them.”

Cherishing the legacy

The literary evening at the Home of the Serbian Armed Forces was more than a cultural event – it was a testimony of the lasting value that Milunka Savić represents for Serbia. Her life, as was said during this evening, remains an eternal inspiration to all who believe in justice, freedom and dignity, regardless of the time in which they live.