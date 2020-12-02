International Day of Persons with Disabilities is marked on 3 December with the aim of raising awareness of the challenges that the members of this social group face every day. The task of society is to fight together for equality and to enable people with disabilities accessibility, unhindered movement, as well as the full extent of human rights and active participation in the community.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation in Belgrade, together with Lifeline Humanitarian Organization abroad, which has offices in Chicago, New York, Toronto, London and Athens and whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine, has been helping people with disabilities thanks to the donations received. So far, more than 700 wheelchairs have been donated to specialized medical institutions throughout Serbia, an elevator for children with special needs in Kikinda, tactile trails in Krusevac, hearing screening equipment, interactive whiteboards for children with hearing impairments in Belgrade, trips for hearing impaired children training at a camp in Detroit, Michigan and much more.

“People with disabilities deserve equality and equity in society. We are happy that we can help and make their lives and daily activities a little easier with these donations. Disability has not prevented many great people from reaching great achievements in various fields. The United States president who led his country during World War II, Franklin Roosevelt, the famous physicist Stephen Hawking, the painter Frida Kahlo, one of the most famous composers Ludwig Van Beethoven and the writer and activist Helen Keller, are just some of the world’s amazing minds with disabilities, whose successes will be celebrated in the future as well. By mutual acceptance and respect for diversity, together we will turn the world into a better place to live in”, said Crown Princess Katherine.