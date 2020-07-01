HRH Crown Princess Katherine donatedurgently needed Stryker electric beds, mattresses and medical equipment to 17 hospitals throughout Serbia value more than 500.000 Euros.

6 Hospitals in Belgrade were donated medical aid worth over 156,000 Euros. This valuable donation was made possible with the support of Dr. Douglas Jackson of Project C.U.R.E from Denver, Colorado and Lifeline New York Humanitarian Organization whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

“My husband and I are very thankful to Dr. Douglas Jackson, C.E.O. of Project C.U.R.E which has been helping the Princess Katherine Foundation in Serbia for many years. It is very important, especially at this time considering what the heroic doctors, nurses and medical staff have gone through due to the coronavirus that they have what they need to be able to help people and to save lives they have been saving“, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.