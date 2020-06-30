His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander traditionally awards every year more than 600 best high school students from Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.

Every secondary school in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska selects a valedictorian among the graduates, to whom the Foundation for Education and Culture of HRH Crown Prince Alexander awards a commendation and appropriate gift in recognition of their exceptional results achieved in high school.

For the first time the ceremony was organized in virtual space and the commendation and the gifts were sent to the students at their school addresses and will be delivered to them by the school representatives.

On the videos below you can watch statements of Crown Prince Alexander, Serbian Minister of Education HE Mr Mladen Sarcevic, his counterpart from Republika Srpska HE Mrs Natalija Trivic, Government Relations Manager EMEA at NCR Ms Nina Capric, Marketing Director of LINKgroup Mrs Milica Zoric and the best athlete in Serbia Ms Ivana Spanovic in which they are addressing the best high school graduates via video and send encouraging messages in which they motivated them to continue to be the best.

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander pointed out that he was very grateful that his Foundation for Education had the sponsorship of NCR Corporation and warmly thanked them.

The best graduated students of all high schools in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska were glad to receive the news that the company Link Group will grant 30 scholarships for their prestigious ITA Academy.

Please see our website presentation at the following link:

https://royalfamily.org/best-scholar-reception/