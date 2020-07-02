HRH Crown Princess Katherine donate urgently needed electric beds, mattresses and medical equipment to 17 hospitals throughout Serbia value more than 500.000 euros.

The General Hospital in Loznica received 12 Stryker electric beds for the intensive care unit with mattresses and transformers.

The value of this donation is more than 57,500 EUR and it was made possible with the support of Project C.U.R.E. from Denver, Colorado and Lifeline New York Humanitarian Organization whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

“My husband and I thank very much Dr. Douglas Jackson, C.E.O. of Project C.U.R.E which has been helping the Princess Katherine Foundation in Serbia for several years. It is very important, especially at this time considering what heroic doctors, nurses and medical staff have gone through due to the coronavirus risking their lives to help people and to save lives“, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.