HRH Crown Princess Katherine in the past months donated urgently needed electric beds, mattresses and medical equipment to 17 hospitals throughout Serbia value more than 500.000 euros.

Princess Katherine’s Foundation recently donated 40 mattresses to Special Hospital for Psychiatric Diseases “Dr Slavoljub Bakalović” in Vrsac. After this donation, Princess Katherine’s Foundation continues to help Hospital for Psychiatric Diseases in Vrsac with a donation of 10 Stryker electric beds with mattresses and transformers.

The value of this donation is more than 47,000 EUR and it was made possible with the support of Project C.U.R.E. from Denver, Colorado and Lifeline New York Humanitarian Organization whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

“I am very happy that this donation goes to Hospital for Psychiatric Disease in Vrsac, considering that they have a large capacity, over 900 hospital beds. My husband and I thank very much Dr. Douglas Jackson, C.E.O. of Project C.U.R.E which has been helping the Princess Katherine Foundation in Serbia for several years. It is very important, especially at this time considering what heroic doctors, nurses and medical staff have gone through due to the coronavirus that they have what they need to be able to continue helping people“, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.