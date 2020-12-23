The distribution of Christmas presents began today, provided by HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation and Humanitarian Organization Lifeline Chicago for various institutions that take care of the children throughout Serbia.

For the past 18 years, since Their Royal Highnesses arrived in Serbia, Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine hosted more than 20,000 children at the traditional Christmas receptions at the White Palace. Unfortunately, for the first time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no reception at the White Palace this year, but the gifts will still be delivered to the children by the Foundation of HRH Crown Princess Katherine in Belgrade.

The delivery began with the Children’s Homes in the City of Belgrade.

Thanks to many kind donors and people of goodwill, the children from the Home for Children and Youth “Drinka Pavlovic”, Children’s Home in Ustanicka 19., Orphanages “Vasa Stajic” and “Jovan Jovanovic Zmaj”, received their presents today.