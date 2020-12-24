His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander wishes blessed and Merry Christmas to all believers in Serbia and across the world who celebrate the holiday on December 25.

“I wish all believers, who celebrate the day of Christ’s birth according to the Gregorian calendar, to spend Christmas in health, peace and joy with their loved ones. The year behind us has put the whole world and every one of us in front of new, different temptations, reminding that health is the greatest wealth one can have. Also, this unstable time has shown us that family is the greatest source of love and strength. It is our family that helps us to overcome all difficulties, providing support to each other in the most difficult moments.

Above all, my family and I wish you to preserve your health and the health of your loved ones. May the great Christmas holiday bring you peace, warmth, and love. Peace of God, Christ is Born!”