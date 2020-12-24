Distribution of Christmas presents, provided by the Foundation of HRH Crown Princess Katherine and Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization, whose patron is Crown Princess Katherine, to the institutions taking care of children throughout Serbia, is continuing today in Belgrade and Pancevo.

Thanks to wonderful donors from the diaspora, and especially people from Chicago, gifts were given today to the children from the “Spomenak” Home in Pancevo, the Belgrade Shelter for Children in Zvezdara, as well as the Safe House for Women Victims of Violence in Pancevo.

“I am very grateful to all the donors who have helped us make the children happy in these difficult times. We should all be proud together, because our love for children and their safety comes first. They know that we always think of them and that they will never be forgotten. Children’s smiles and happiness are the greatest reward for my husband and me”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

In the following days, HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation will continue its mission of making children happy all over Serbia and Republika Sprska. Among the first to receive gifts will be the children from the Children’s Home in Kragujevac.