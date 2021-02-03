CROWN PRINCESS KATHERINE’S STATEMENT REGARDING WORLD CANCER DAY

Belgrade, 3 February 2021 – On the occasion of World Cancer Day, HRH Crown Princess Katherine emphasized the importance of regular preventive check-ups and reminded us that, despite the fight against the pandemic, we must not forget other threats to our health.

“Although we all face a dangerous virus, we must not forget other threats to our health and the importance of preventive medical check-ups that can save lives.

World Cancer Day is an opportunity for all of us to remind ourselves that with regular medical check-ups, prevention of risk factors and vaccination programs, which are of the utmost importance, this serious disease can be successfully avoided or cured. By taking good care of one’s health, we take responsibility for ourselves and our families.

Ever since my humanitarian Foundation in Belgrade was established in 2001, it has been active in raising awareness on the importance of preventing, treating, and fighting cancer, as well as providing medical equipment for cancer treatment and this is one of its most important goals for the future.

Responding to the needs of the Clinical Center of Serbia, the Clinical Center of Nis, the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia, the Institute of Oncology of Vojvodina and numerous hospitals throughout Serbia, we have provided the necessary equipment for diagnosing and treating cancer. Thanks to Stavros Niarchos Foundation from New York, the Clinical Center Nis received the mobile digital mammogram unit, which has examined more than 135 000 women throughout Serbia.

The Crown Princess Katherine Foundation has organized the Serbian Medical Diaspora Conferences, every year during last 10 years and the Oncology Conferences every other year, with more than 800 doctors, over 100 from abroad, including radiologists and oncologists. We believe that continued education is crucial for our doctors. For the last six years, my Foundation has sent more than 20 Serbian doctors for training abroad.

I want to thank all the doctors, nurses and the entire medical staff who work so hard in the oncology area, in this difficult time. Thank you very much for that”, said Crown Princess Katherine.