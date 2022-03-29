With great sadness, we have received the news that our dear and loyal advisor of the Crown, prof. Dr. Miroslav Gasic, Knight of the Grand Cross of the Order of the White Eagle, Knight of the 3rd degree of the Order of the Star of Karadjordje, has passed away today.

Prof. Gasic was an intellectual of the highest rank, a recognized expert in the field of chemistry, a professor at the Faculty of Mathematics of the Belgrade University, associate of many esteemed foreing scientific institutions, a man with great experience and energy. He was a friend we were proud of.

We extend our deep condolences to his family, and we pray to the Lord to remember him in his mercy.