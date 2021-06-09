Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine surprised the old people’s homes in Bezanijska Kosa and Vozdovac.

Over 500 old people in the homes received a bouquet of roses from the Royal Garden.

Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine, through numerous activities within her Foundation, emphasizes that the elderly deserve love and care and that thy should know that they have not been forgotten.

Princess Katherine said that these people do not have a chance to visit gardens and cut flowers.

The Crown Princess Katherine Foundation had donated over 500 eyeglasses, hospital beds with mattresses, beddings, bedside tables and living room furniture.