TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine hosted a reception yesterday at the Royal Palace and a Royal Charity Gala Ball at the White Palace to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization.

“We have joined our hands, our strength, our determination, and our love. We made a bridge between cities and continents, one big continuous line… a Lifeline, which supports the most precious gift we have received – life. Every act of kindness, of charity, is a powerful way to make a difference, the strongest example to others, a way to bring joy and happiness to those who need it the most.” These words said by HRH Crown Princess Katherine contain in themselves the main motive of this two-day event, dedicated to honouring the committed and tireless humanitarian work of the Crown Princess and all the people, board members and supporters of Lifeline, which was founded by and is under the patronage of Her Royal Highness. Since Lifeline’s work never stops, the jubilee celebration at the Royal Complex of course had a charity character, as funds collected will be used to provide much-needed aid to children’s hospitals in Serbia.

What makes this event even more special is the fact that this is the first time ever that all offices of Lifeline – Chicago, New York, Toronto, London, and Athens, who unite our diaspora and foreign friends abroad in a joint cause of helping the people of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska for over 3 decades, and the Crown Princess Foundation in Belgrade, gathered in one place, with more than 250 people present.

The main event, the Royal Gala Ball, was held on Saturday, 26 October, in the White Palace, in the presence of His Grace Bishop of Moravica Tihon, vicar of His Holiness Patriarch of Serbia Porfirije, HE Mr. Marko Djuric, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, HE Mr. Nemanja Starovic, Minister for Labour, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs of Serbia, HE Ms. Michelle Cameron, Ambassador of Canada to Serbia, members of the Royal Medical Board, Crown Princess Katherine’s sister, son, daughter-in-law, and grandson, Mrs. Betty Roumeliotis, and Mr. David, Dr. Angeliki, and Mr. Alexander Andrews.

The Crown Prince in his speech emphasized the importance of unity, and joint efforts in the activities of Lifeline, reminding that humanitarian work is one of the most important traditions of the Royal family and that the Crown Princess continues this legacy. “If you look at the map, it will be impossible to find a town in Serbia which has not received some form of aid from my wife, her Foundation and Lifeline. Not only Serbia but the Republic of Srpska as well, as for us, Drina is not and will never be a state border. These are the milestones that will stand forever.

The highest and most noble form of patriotism is to be in the service of your homeland, providing to the people of your country, and making certain that their present and future are safe and stabile. I am very proud of my wife for her tireless work to provide to all the people of Serbia, to her energy and strength, as well as to her vision, which are all an inspiration to us all. Together with all the people supporting Lifeline Humanitarian Organization abroad and her Foundation in Belgrade, they have made a significant mark in time, which will last.”

During the Gala Ball, a charity auction was held with special items – 30 paintings done by children, students from “Pero Art Centre” were offered, one for each year of Lifeline. In addition, a very special item at this auction was a basketball which was signed by the entire squad of the National Team of Serbia before they went to the Olympic Games which were held in Paris earlier this year. Bronze-medal winners have once again shown that they are not only great champions, but also how big hearts they have for others. On this occasion, the Crown Princess presented representatives of all offices with specially designed commemorative plaques.

“When I started Lifeline Humanitarian Organization more than 30 years ago, I was led by knowing that only together we can make a difference, believing in the power of good, trusting that together, when we support each other, and work side by side, we can make a difference, and I am proud to say that we indeed have made it. I wish everyone to know not only about the appreciation for the faith you had for me, but also about the incredible difference you have made, the lives you saved, the hope you gave, and the well-being of people you contributed with your aid.

I am so grateful to all of you who, selflessly and with whole hearts, contribute to making a difference. In addition to being a charity gathering, this event is a celebration of determination, willingness, kindness, compassion, caring for others, and above all – love, because, without love, we have nothing. These highest moral qualities are the main characteristics of all those wonderful people who have supported the work of Lifeline in all the decades that have passed since I opened the first office.

Suffering knows no boundaries, but there are also no limits for those who have a special place in the heart for those in need. Life is challenging. A simple smile, an act of compassion, a kind word, and a helping hand can make all the difference in someone’s life. This is a Royal ball, but you do not need a title, to have a Crown. When you care for others, when you provide for those who are less fortunate than you, you carry your Crown in your heart. And love is the brightest diamond in this Crown”, stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine in her address, among other points, also presenting numerous examples of Lifeline’s contribution to the well-being of the people of Serbia.

To conclude with the words of Crown Princess Katherine: “It is our duty, to always be there for the people of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska. It is our duty to be there for those in need. We continue our work because there are so many of those who still need our support, comfort, and a helping hand. While there are those who suffer from not having their basic needs met, not having lifesaving medical equipment and much-needed aid, we cannot stop.”