A monumental new renovation project has been completed at The Rada Vranješević Home for Children in Banja Luka, which was made possible by the immense generosity of donors and supporters of the 8th Annual Lifeline Chicago Florida Golf Outing.

This longstanding annual charitable event, organized each year through the remarkable dedication and tireless efforts of The Lifeline Chicago Golf Outing Committee of Mr. Rade Savich, Mr. Zoran Tomasevic, Mr. Nikola Visic and Ms. Christina Rudman, continues to raise vital funds aimed at improving the lives of children living in residential care institutions.

This latest phase of renovations focused on the complete renovation and refurbishment of the living area of the sixth educational group (sixth graders). This monumental project included the complete remodeling and modernization of four large shared bedrooms, a spacious living room, the dining area, the large kitchen, and all connecting corridors. Thanks to an incredibly generous donation by Mrs. Edita Krunic, the large bathroom in this wing was also completely remodeled and modernized with new sinks, showers, toilets, tiling, and plumbing.

Massive and extensive improvements were carried out, including the full interior painting of more than 700 square meters of walls, the installation of new tiling in the kitchen, the replacement of all outdated water pipes/plumbing, and the installation of new kitchen cabinets and appliances, including a commercial-grade stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The dining room was upgraded with new tile flooring, further enhancing the functionality and comfort of this space.

In addition, the following brand-new furnishings were donated: two large dining tables with fourteen chairs, a large sectional sofa, a coffee table, eight nightstands, a television stand with a TV device, and four new wardrobes/closets. All of the bedrooms were also fitted with new carpeting and curtains, creating a warm and welcoming environment for the children.

Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine expressed her deep gratitude, stating: “This project is a testament to the compassion and commitment of our donors, who continue to transform the lives of vulnerable children. Every improvement made within the Home represents not just better living conditions, but a brighter future filled with hope, dignity, and opportunity. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Lifeline Chicago, of which I have been a proud patron for more than 30 years, and all donors and supporters whose kindness makes such meaningful change possible.”

Mrs. Darijana Kecman, Director of the Rada Vranješević Home, stated: “There are people who do not change the world with big words, but with great deeds—and our long-standing donors are exactly such people. For years, they have selflessly supported our Home, helping provide children with a safe, warm, and dignified environment. This latest renovation significantly enhances the children’s daily lives, while reinforcing that they are cared for, valued, and supported. We extend our appreciation to HRH Crown Princess Katherine, as well as to the donors and supporters of the 8th Lifeline Chicago Annual Florida Golf Outing, whose continued generosity makes such improvements possible.”