TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended the charity Gala Dinner that was organized by the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of United Kingdom, whose patron is Her Royal Highness for 30 years. The event took place on Friday, 31 March at Claridge’s Hotel in London, in support of the children’s hospitals in Serbia, continuing the long-time dedicated support to our country.

The humanitarian event was attended by HE Mrs. Aleksandra Joksimović, Ambassador of Serbia to the United Kingdom, HE Mr. Edward Ferguson, Ambassador designate of the United Kingdom to the Republic of Serbia, Mrs. Roksanda Ilinčić, Serbian fashion designer, together with other distinguished guests, friends, and benefactors of Lifeline, who once again provided great support and showed their willingness and readiness to help those in need. The location of the event is very symbolic, since on 17 July 1945, in suite 212 of Claridge’s hotel, HRH Crown Prince Alexander was born.

Crown Prince greeted all attendees and expressed gratitude for them not forgetting the needs of the people of our country, and supporting the mission of his wife, HRH Crown Princess Katherine, and her dedication to provide aid to all those that are in need, regardless of their race, age, ethnicity or religion.

“It is wonderful to be here today, to welcome you all at this charity dinner, so we together can provide much-needed aid to children’s hospitals in Serbia. I am so grateful to all wonderful people who selflessly and with whole hearts joined this fundraising event. Knowing that these united efforts will contribute to the well-being of children, to their health, brings much joy and comfort. By providing to children, we are ensuring their future, but also the future of all of us.

This year we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Lifeline Humanitarian Organisation United Kingdom, founded in London in 1993, and it is a true honour to be the proud patron of this great organisation from its very beginning. The love and commitment of all supporters of Lifeline for those that are in need are admirable and deserve every praise. Their support for our cause has made it possible for so many lives of the people in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska to be touched and changed for the better. Their devotion is giving us the strength to continue our joint mission to always be with our people and to be where help is most needed. We need to make a difference in this world because we have a responsibility, not just for ourselves, but for others, too”, stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine on this occasion.

Guests were entertained by Ms. Tamara Rađenović who performed “Por una cabeza”, Mr. Marvin Berglas, an award-winning magician performed on stage, and Ms. Marina Ivanović performed covers of “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish and “Da Li Nekad Sanjaš San” by Aleksandra Kovač. “Totan Jewellers” kindly donated a Princess Diamond, which guests had the opportunity to hand pick from 200 stones, and HRH Crown Princess Katherine presented the winner with a GIA-certified diamond. A live auction was held by Felix Hale of Sotheby’s, and amongst many special prizes, a chance of appearing in a TV series with Lazar Ristovski was auctioned off.

We are very grateful to the people and the companies which made the charity dinner possible with their generous support: Claridge’s Hotel, Media Powerhouse, Sotheby’s, Mrs. Roksanda Ilinčić, Mr. William Rochfort, Mr. Lazar Ristovski, Marvin Berglas, Totan Jewellers, Tamara Radjenovic & Marina Ivanovic, British Serbian Chamber of Commerce, as well as to all donors and members of Lifeline United Kingdom Board of Directors and their team, with special gratitude to Mr. Robert Valentine, President of Lifeline UK, Mrs Patricia Fisher, Vice President of Lifeline UK, Mr. Lazar Vuković, Chairman of Lifeline UK, Mr. Michael Breen, trustee of Lifeline UK, and Mr. Momcilo Novakovic, trustee of Lifeline UK, for once again showing their commitment and dedication.

Author of all photos – Nenad Obradovic