On this day 38 years ago, 21 September 1985, TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine got married in the Serbian Orthodox Church in London. The best man at the wedding was HM Greek King Constantine, and the witness was the Crown Prince’s uncle, HRH Prince Tomislav.

“The greatest value in any marriage is love and mutual respect.

We went through many challenges together, returned to the homeland, and our love is as strong today as it was in the beginning. I wish everyone such love and support in life.

We sincerely thank you all for the conveyed congratulations!”

HRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine