40 sad days have passed since the death of our dear Patriarch Irinej. We said goodbye to our Patriarch, with great sadness, but blessed that we had him. He was a good leader and fighter for the Church, the Crown, and the Serbian people. He was a dear friend of the Royal Family. We will keep him in our prayers, hearts, and memories, with feeling of gratitude for everything that he has done for our people, our church, and our country.