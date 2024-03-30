TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine send their wishes for a blessed and happy Easter to all Christians in Serbia and across the world who celebrate this Holy Day tomorrow, 31 March, according to the Gregorian calendar.

“My wife and I wish happy Easter to all believers who celebrate the most joyous and most important day for each Christian according to the Gregorian calendar!

The essence of our faith can be explained with a selection of carefully chosen words, which represent universal, everlasting values, feelings, and acts, important for each human being. Among others, some of these words are love, compassion, forgiveness, benevolence, salvation, and of course – belief and hope. The resurrection of our Lord and Savior, as the most important event that ever occurred in the world, unites all these symbols of our faith and brings joy to each person who feels the love of God in the heart. Let the day when the resurrection of Our Savior is celebrated give us all hope that times of peace and stability are ahead of us.

Above all, my family and I wish you good health and much prosperity. I wish you to spend the holiday in peace, happiness, and harmony. Happy Easter!”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.