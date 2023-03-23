“Thessaloniki in Belgrade”, the presentation of Thessaloniki as a tourism, business, gastronomy, cultural, educational, and city break destination, was held today at the White Palace in Belgrade, Serbia. It was organized by the Thessaloniki Tourism Organization, the official DMO of the City, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism of the Hellenic Republic, in collaboration with Tourism Plus – Global Tourism Consultants, and with the support of TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine.

The signing of the Partnership Agreement between Thessaloniki Tourism Organization and the Tourist Organization of Belgrade was also part of this event, which is a very important step toward increasing the tourist flows and investments in both cities, led by a strong belief that this event further expands the relationships amongst our two cities and countries.

The official part of the ceremony was opened with a welcoming speech of His Royal Highness, followed by addressing of HE Mrs. Maria Levanti, the Ambassador of Greece in Serbia, Mrs. Voula Patoulidou, Vice Governor of Thessaloniki Region, Mr. Miodrag Popović, acting Director of the Tourist Organization of Belgrade, and Mr. Aleksandar Seničić, the Director of National Association of Touristic Agencies YUTA.

“The importance of manifestations like this is exceptional. We could spend days and days speaking about the sincere friendship between the people of Greece and Serbia and still could not cover everything that should be said. These brotherly connections have been shown and proven many times throughout history, and it is very important that we continue cherishing them and building even firmer bridges of friendship. Events like this make these bonds even stronger, I would say, unbreakable.

Making tighter relations between Thessaloniki and Belgrade will also benefit the strong bonds Greece and Serbia have. It is important that our people have as many opportunities as possible to visit each other, and get valuable knowledge about our cultures, our traditions, and our countries and nations”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.