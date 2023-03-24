On the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the beginning of NATO aggression on Yugoslavia in 1999, HRH Crown Prince Alexander sends his message, reminding us that we owe it to all innocent victims that crimes like this must never be forgotten.

“Twenty-four years later, we are remembering the terrible aggression that occurred during the tragic 78 days in 1999. It was a time when mindlessness replaced sanity, and when voices of reasonable people appealing to the madness to end were suffocated by bombs. Act of terror, that was not authorized by the United Nations, brought only tremendous suffering to innocent people. So many lives were lost and destroyed, by the aggression that was imposed upon all our citizens, which left scars that remind us of this tragedy.

The memory of this aggression must remain alive, we must never forget all those who tragically fell as victims of this madness. They always must be in our minds, our hearts, and our prayers. We owe it to them, but also us, so that tragedy like this can never happen again”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.