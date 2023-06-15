TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine officially opened today the 13th Serbian Diaspora Medical Conference at the White Palace, and once again brought together over 1,000 doctors to exchange knowledge and experience, with the participation of eminent lecturers from Serbia and abroad.

The Conference was formally opened by the addresses of Their Royal Highnesses, who greeted the partners, sponsors, and participants, and thanked them for their great help and support to this traditional Conference. The program started with a minute of silence for all the victims of terrible tragedies that occurred in Serbia in May this year.

The main goal of this traditional Conference is to improve cooperation between our doctors and experts in the various fields of medical science from the Diaspora with institutions and individuals that represent the pillars of quality of healthcare in Serbia, as well as networking healthcare experts in the Republic of Serbia with the Serbian academic community in the diaspora. Same as the previous one, this year’s Conference is a combination of live and online seminars, with numerous different topics and interesting sessions.

In addition to the lectures, on the second day of the Conference, 22 students from 5 Medical Faculties (Universities in Belgrade, Novi Sad, Kragujevac, Nis, and Pristina) will present their works at the White Palace. The expert commission will name the best 3 students, and they will receive.

In his speech, HRH Crown Prince Alexander thanked all who contributed to this year’s Conference to be organized and emphasized its importance, reminding everybody that health is the greatest wealth, and the contribution of scientific gatherings like this to health preservation is not only in exchanging knowledge of how to fight the diseases but also how to prevent them.

The Opening Ceremony was also addressed by Prof. Dr. Vesna Turkulov, State Secretary of the Ministry of Health of Serbia, Prof. Dr. Ivanka Marković, Assistant Dean of the Medical Faculty of the University of Belgrade, Dr. Fabio Scano, Director of the Office of the World Health Organization in Belgrade, Dr. Miodrag Stanic, Director of the Serbian Medical Chamber, Prof. Dr. Alexander Ljubic, member of Royal Medical Board, as well as Prof. Dr. Vesna Garović from the Mayo Clinic.

“Serbia has a successful tradition in medical science, we have very good and qualified doctors. With the work at this conference, we are making our contribution to keeping that tradition on the highest level. We are further developing and promoting the exchange of knowledge and experience among doctors. These Conferences are very important events, and I am very pleased that there is a huge interest among our doctors in the diaspora and in the country to support us and participate. It is very important that doctors have this opportunity to exchange ideas in their fields of expertise, and that valuable scientific medicinal findings are exchanged between the diaspora and Serbia. But even more – this conference is also about creating friendships.

With these joint efforts, we are bringing a better future to our country. Serbia needs you and your knowledge, and our people thank you for your desire to help. But also, the world needs to know how great knowledge Serbian doctors have. I am always telling our friends abroad how proud I am of Serbian medicinal workers, and this is one of the best opportunities for the people in the world to see why I am always speaking so highly of our doctors”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine in her speech.

Serbian Diaspora Medical Conference is held under the patronage of Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, organized by HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, with the support of the Ministry of Health, the Medical Chamber of Serbia, the World Health Organization, the Medical Faculty of the University of Belgrade, the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia, the Association of Radiologists of Serbia, Lifeline Humanitarian Organization, and the Royal Medical Board. This year’s Conference was organized with the great support of the companies: BioCell Hospital, Acibadem Hospital, Acibadem – Bel Medic, Galenika, Papapostolou, Schiller, AstraZeneca, Diacor, Roche, Novo Nordisk, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Salveo.

The next Serbian Diaspora Medical Conference will be held from 6 to 8 June 2024.