At the meeting of the Advisory Bodies of the Crown, which was held today at the Royal Palace, members of the Privy Council and the Crown Council, acknowledged and warmly welcomed the decision that HRH Prince Alexander, the youngest son of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, will take over the position of the Managing Board President of the Crown Prince’s Foundation for Education and Culture.

“I am very happy that my youngest son has shown great interest in the work of my Foundation and that he will have a more active role in its activities. I am very grateful to the Advisors of the Crown who have supported this decision and expressed their readiness to support Prince Alexander in the important duty he is taking over with their experience and advice. We are all looking forward to the new projects that we will implement together, to benefit our homeland and its future, by supporting students and youth”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

In addition, Mr. Dusan Babac, Chairman of the Advisory Bodies of the Crown, informed present members that HRH Hereditary Prince Philip moved into the Thatched House with his family and started regular activities, as was discussed in the previous meeting of the Privy and the Crown Council, and that Academician Prof. Dr. Dušica Lečić Toševski is the new member of the Privy Council, welcoming her. Also, a short report about two important anniversaries – 90 years since the Assasination of HM King Alexander I and 120 years of the coronation of HM King Peter I, and how these jubilees were marked, was presented.

Advisory Bodies of the Crown once again emphasized that they will continue providing every support needed to HRH Crown Prince Alexander and the Royal Family of Serbia.