His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander wishes Blessed and Merry Christmas to all believers around the world who celebrate this great holyday according to the Julian calendar.

“On the occasion of this Holy Day, the birth of the Son of our Lord – our Savior Jesus Christ, to all citizens of Serbia, the Republic of Srpska, and all people around the world who celebrate this sacred day tomorrow, I extend my warmest congratulations.

I wish you happiness and prosperity, and to spend Christmas in peace and love, surrounded by your loved ones. Let the fire of the yule-log, which we traditionally light on this day to remind us of that Holy night in Bethlehem, when the Father sent his Son to all the people in the world to bring them Salvation, brings warmth into our hearts and fill them with the love of our God. May it remind us of all the importance of being and staying on Christ’s path and not only following but also living by His words.

Most of all, my family and I wish you good health. Let your home and your family be a source of peace, warmth, and love. On this Holy Day, each Orthodox home is a small sanctuary, and the love should be spread from them around the world.

With great joy, I am saying the words of our traditional greetings – Peace of God, Christ is born!”, said Crown Prince Alexander.