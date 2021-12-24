His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander wishes blessed and Merry Christmas to all Christians in Serbia and across the world who celebrate this Holy Day on December 25th according to the new calendar.

“I wish all believers, who celebrate the day of Christ’s birth according to the new calendar, to spend Christmas in peace, health, and joy with their loved ones. May the birth of our Savior remind us of all the importance of unity and standing together and supporting each other in the time of need.

In difficult times we all know where our main source of strength and our most firm support is – it is our family that helps us to overcome all challenges. And on this day, it is usual that families gather around, which makes this day even more beautiful. But we must also share this love with all other people. It is what our Lord taught us, and it is the way we should all follow. It is the true spirit of Christmas.

Above all, my family and I wish you to preserve your health and the health of your loved ones, and much prosperity and happiness. May this great Christian holiday bring you peace, warmth, and love. Peace of God, Christ is Born!”