As part of the official ceremony of marking the Statehood Day of Serbia, envoys of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, Head of the Royal Family and descendant of Supreme Leader Karadjordje, Mr. Zoran Zivanovic and Mr. Predrag Markovic, members of the Crown Council, laid a wreath to the tomb of the founder of the Royal Dynasty Karadjordjevic and Leader of the First Serbian Uprising in Saint George’s Church in Oplenac.

Memorial service was officiated by His Grace Bishop Jovan of Sumadija. After the church service, wreaths were laid on the Karadjordje’s grave also by: HE prof. dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, Minister of Labor, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs of the Government of Serbia, HRH Prince Mihailo Karadjordjevic, representatives of the Army of Serbia, Mr. Sasa Susic, President of the Kingdom of Serbia Association, which is under Crown Prince’s patronage, representatives of Municipality of Topola, Foundation of King Peter I in Oplenac, Ravna Gora Movement and many other associations and people who gathered to celebrate this very important day for our country.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander was unable to attend the ceremony in Oplenac, due to obligations abroad. Together with HRH Crown Princess Katherine he attended a reception which was held yesterday in the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in the United Kingdom on the occasion of the National Day of Serbia, hosted by H.E. the Ambassador of Serbia in the United Kingdom, Mrs. Aleksandra Joksimović, and Mr. Siniša Krajčinović, Head of the Representative Office of British – Serbian Chamber of Commerce in Serbia.

“On the occasion of Statehood Day, I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to the citizens of Serbia! It is the day when we mark the past, but when we also prepare and celebrate the future of our state.

I am immensely proud of our great ancestors, but I also feel a tremendous responsibility for their magnificent achievement, the restoration of the Serbian state. Their courage and willingness to do great things should be our inspiration and our guide.

Remembering the Meeting of the Lord of 1804 and wishing all of us to always celebrate this day as proud citizens of Serbia, united in love towards our nation and our country, I congratulate this great holiday, wishing to all of us and to our country much success and prosperity. Long live Serbia!”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.