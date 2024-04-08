HRH Crown Princess Katherine together with her sister, Mrs. Betty Roumeliotis, attended the “Blue Star, True Star” play, which was a central event in marking the World Autism Acceptance Week, last night at the National Theatre in Belgrade, Serbia.

Artists with autism, inclusion of children’s choirs and members of various associations performed at this event, which was organized by the Children and Youth’s Clinic for Neurology and Psychiatry, and supported by the Ministry of Health of Serbia, with the goal of supporting the inclusion of autistic persons.

The event was also attended by His Grace Bishop of Novo Brdo Ilarion, vicar of His Holiness Patriarch Irinej of Serbia, HE Prof. Dr. Danica Grujicic, Minister of Health of Serbia, Mr. Lav Grigorije Pajkic, State Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs, Dr. Jelena Djordjevic, Director of the Children and Youth’s Clinic for Neurology and Psychiatry, and many others.

After Dr. Djordjevic’s and “Children Without Border” representative’s addressed, the people present enjoyed the performance of Bogdan Savic from “Speak Louder” Association from Vranje, Children’s Church Choir “Saint George”, Viktor Vagic’s stand-up performance, Inclusive Choir “ISON” with friends, and finished with the performance of Neverne bebe rock band with friends.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine is very much engaged in humanitarian activities that address the needs of children and people with autism and supports the work of schools and associations which are working to help them. Her Royal Highness’ message on this occasion is that together, with love and support, we can build society of inclusion and care.