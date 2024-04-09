HRH Crown Prince Alexander sends his congratulations for upcoming Ramadan Bayram to all believers of the Islamic community in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, who this year celebrate the first day of this great holiday on 10 April.

“On the occasion of the great holiday of Eid al-Fitr, I extend my most sincere congratulations to all members of the Islamic community.

The holy month of charity, fasting, prayers, and purification of the soul – Ramadan has ended, and with great joy the holy day of Bayram has arrived. This day carries within the eternal message of the imperishable God’s love, that all people of faith feel and share. I wish that His wisdom guide us and be our shield against all evils and temptations.

I wish you to joyfully celebrate this great holiday with your family and neighbors, friends and loved ones, remembering with gratitude the daily blessings that life brings us, and to share these blessings with the people around you. May Bayram strengthen the everlasting values of love, peace, mutual respect, tolerance, and understanding in the hearts and souls of every person in the world.

Bayram serif mubarek olsun! – May the noble Eid be blessed!”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.