HRH Crown Princess Katherine today celebrates her birthday, and her birthday wish is that we should all make an effort to contribute to the world by being kind and helpful to our family and our loved ones, our friends, and also to all those around us.

Her Royal Highness warmly thanks everyone who sent her birthday congratulations. Crown Princess also wishes for all the people around the world to stay healthy and safe, to cherish life and all the precious moments it brings us, and to support each other, for a better world.

For her birthday, and in the spirit of World Kindness Day marked today, Crown Princess Katherine sends the following message: “Every act of kindness is a powerful way to make a difference. A powerful example to others. A way to bring joy and happiness to those who need it the most. It is memorable and “contagious” in the most positive way.

My wish for my birthday is for everyone to do at least one act of kindness a day. Everyone has the power and the ability to make this small contribution to the world. I pray that everyone uses that power for good. I pray they use their voices to spread love, not hate.

Life is challenging. A simple smile, an act of compassion, a kind word, and a helping hand can make all the difference in someone’s life. Let’s also not forget to be kind to ourselves. Kindness is a gift we can give and a gift we receive.”

On the following link, you can see the annual film about the activities and donations of HRH Crown Princess Katherine and the Royal Family during the previous year: