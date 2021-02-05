The eldest son of HRH Crown Prince Alexander and the grandson of HM King Peter II and HM Queen Alexandra, His Royal Highness Hereditary Prince Peter celebrates today his 41st birthday.

Hereditary Prince Peter was born 5 February 1980 in Chicago, Illinois. His Godfather was HRH Prince Alexander of Yugoslavia, the son of HRH Prince Regent Paul of Yugoslavia.

HRH Hereditary Prince Peter III has twin brothers Their Royal Highnesses Prince Philip and Prince Alexander.

Prince Peter, after graduating from The King’s School Canterbury in England, completed a foundation course at Camberwell College of Arts (London Institute). After spending a year at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) on the East Coast of the United States, he started working in the field of graphic design and art direction in London and New York with many international clients and brands.

His Royal Highness thanks everyone for the good wishes and congratulations.