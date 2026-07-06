As part of a multi-day visit to the Serbian community in Canada, Their Royal Highnesses Hereditary Prince Philip, Princess Danica, Prince Stefan and Princess Marija visited the most important shrines, parishes and spiritual centres of the Serbian Orthodox Church, where they met with His Eminence Metropolitan of Canada Mitrofan, the clergy and numerous representatives of the Serbian people in the diaspora.

His Eminence welcomed the Royal Family in the Monastery of the Holy Transfiguration of the Lord in Milton, the seat of the Diocese of Canada. During the cordial and fraternal meeting, the importance of preserving the Orthodox faith, the Serbian national identity and the spiritual unity of our people in the diaspora was discussed. On this occasion, Hereditary Prince Philip expressed his deep gratitude to Metropolitan Mitrofan for his blessing, hospitality, and his dedicated arch-pastoral service to the Serbian people in Canada.

The Monastery of the Holy Transfiguration of the Lord, as the first Serbian Orthodox monastery in Canada and the spiritual centre of the Canadian Diocese, represents one of the most significant symbols of the perseverance and loyalty of the Serbian people to their Church, tradition and spiritual heritage.

While in Hamilton, the Royal Family also visited the historic Church of St. Nicholas on Barton Street, the oldest Serbian Orthodox parish in Eastern Canada, founded in 1913, whose first church was consecrated by the Holy Bishop Mardarije in 1917. The visit to this sanctuary was an opportunity to pay tribute to the generations of Serbian immigrants who, far from their homeland, managed to preserve their Orthodox faith, national identity and love for Serbia. Special attention was also paid to the development of the Serbian Centre in Binbrook, which will continue to be a place of spiritual, cultural and social life for the Serbian community, with plans to build a traditional Serbian log church.

The Royal Family then visited the Cathedral Church of the Holy Father Nicholas in Hamilton, which has been the spiritual centre of the Serbian community in this part of Canada for more than six decades. During the visit, the Crown Prince expressed his gratitude to the head of the church, Archpriest Dragomir Ninković, the brother priests and numerous parishioners for their warm welcome and their persistent work to preserve the faith, the Serbian language, traditions and national unity.

During his stay in Binbrook, His Royal Highness laid a wreath at the monument to General Dragoljub Draža Mihailović, which is located within the Serbian Orthodox Centre “Holy Trinity”. This act paid tribute to one of the most prominent Serbian military commanders in World War II, as well as to all those who laid down their lives for the freedom of the Homeland. The importance of nurturing historical memory among the Serbian people in the diaspora, which represents the foundation of preserving national identity, was also highlighted.

The visit continued in Kitchener, where the Royal Family visited the Church of the Holy Trinity. On this occasion, recognition was expressed to the Serbian community, which has successfully preserved its Church, language, tradition and cultural heritage for more than half a century. Special gratitude was extended to the head of the church, Archpriest Goran Gojković, as well as to all the faithful who, through their work, enable the new generation to continue to cherish their roots through the Serbian school, folklore, choir and rich parish life.

In Waterloo, Their Royal Highnesses visited the Serbian Orthodox Church of the Holy Great Martyr George, founded in 1987, which has grown over the decades into one of the most important spiritual and congregational centres of the Serbian people in this part of Canada. During the conversation with the clergy and people of faith, the importance of the family, the Church and community in preserving national identity was emphasised, as well as the importance of transmitting the Orthodox faith and Serbian traditions to younger generations.

The visit concluded in Mississauga, where Their Royal Highnesses visited the Church of the Assembly of Serbian Saints and the Serbian Orthodox School “Saint Sava”, the first school of this type in Canada, which has been one of the most important spiritual and educational centres of the Serbian community for decades.

During the visit, the importance of this parish and school in preserving the Orthodox faith, the Serbian language, the Cyrillic alphabet, traditions and national identity among the younger generations was highlighted, as well as the sacrifice of the clergy, teachers, benefactors and numerous families who have built and preserved this precious centre of the Serbian people in Canada with their efforts.

Hereditary Prince Philip emphasised that such communities are the best example of how Serbs, even far from the Homeland, preserve their spiritual and national roots, emphasising that “strengthening ties between Serbia and the diaspora is a permanent obligation and a common interest of the entire Serbian people.”

Throughout the visit, it was emphasised that the Serbian Orthodox Church and the Crown have together preserved the spiritual, cultural and state continuity of the Serbian people through the centuries, and that they still represent important pillars of national unity both in the Homeland and in the diaspora.

Their Royal Highnesses expressed their deep gratitude to the Metropolitan of Canada Mitrofan, the clergy of all the parishes and monasteries visited, as well as the Serbian people in Canada for their exceptional hospitality, love and dedication to preserving their spiritual, cultural and national heritage.

Hereditary Prince Philip proudly points out that the Serbian community in Canada represents one of the strongest pillars of the Serbian people in the Diaspora, whose faith, unity and devotion to their Church and Homeland remain a lasting testimony to the strength of the Serbian national being.