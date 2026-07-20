Under the patronage of the Royal Foundation of HRH Hereditary Prince Philip and Princess Danica, the 10th jubilee Holy Archangels Summer School of Calligraphy and History for Children was successfully completed at the Monastery of the Holy Archangels near Prizren. The school was organized by the Society of Friends of the Monastery of the Holy Archangels and the Center for Arts in Prizren, with the blessing and selfless support of the brotherhood of this shrine.

Over the course of five days, 22 participants from different parts of Kosovo and Metohija, central Serbia, the region and the diaspora had the opportunity to acquire knowledge in calligraphy, Serbian medieval history and culture, spirituality, as well as original music and songs through a carefully designed educational and spiritual program. At the same time, the participants visited the famous shrines and historical sites of Prizren and its surroundings, developed new friendships through play and sports, and created memories that will permanently connect them with the imperial city of Prizren and the rich cultural heritage of Kosovo and Metohija.

As part of the program, the children visited the Church of the Virgin Mary of Ljeviš, the Temple of St. George, the Church of the Holy Savior, the Monastery of St. Sunday, the Prizren Theology High School, the Fountain, the Stone Bridge, as well as the Prizren Fortress of Kaljaja, getting to know firsthand the spiritual and historical treasures of one of the most important Serbian cities.

At the ceremonial closing program, the participants presented their calligraphic works and performed a musical program prepared during the school. The best calligrapher is Nađa Jazarević from Belgrade, who, in addition to the statue of Emperor Dušan, was entrusted with the flag of the Holy Archangels Summer School for safekeeping until the next gathering, when she will ceremonially return it at the opening of the new school cycle. All participants were presented with certificates of appreciation and special gifts as a memento of their participation in this jubilee edition of the school.

On this occasion, HRH Hereditary Prince Philip stated: “Prizren is our city as well. We are happy to be able to support a project that revives Serbian culture and education in Prizren among young people. Bringing together young people, especially children, getting to know each other and connecting them, as well as connecting them with Prizren and its rich heritage, is of essential importance for the preservation of the cultural identity of the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija.”

The organizers emphasized that the realization of this significant project would not have been possible without the great support of Archimandrite Mihailo, the Abbot of the Holy Archangels Monastery, the monastery brotherhood, as well as lecturers and pedagogues Danica Veselinović, Aleksandra Spasić and Ivan Arsić, who were presented with certificates of gratitude, as well as numerous associates and friends who contributed to the success of the school with their effort and dedication.

The most beautiful confirmation that the goal of this project was achieved was represented by the sincere smiles, new friendships and emotional hugs of the children at the farewell. Their common message best testifies to the importance of this gathering: “Prizren is also our city.”