A review of the activities of Crown Prince Alexander and the Royal Family of Serbia in the previous year is traditionally documented by a short film , titled “ 25 Years in Homeland – A Life Dedicated to Serbia ”. His Royal Highness invites everyone to watch the premiere on the YouTube channel of the Royal family, as well as on social media , on Thursday, 17 July at 11 AM (Serbian time) on link:

No matter if the country is a monarchy or a republic, the role of the Crown as an institution is not measured by power, but by service. Guided by a sense of duty, and inspired by our history, I was always trying to fulfil my lifelong mission with dignity and commitment. So, birthdays were always a good chance to look back and assess what I have accomplished, and what could be improved. What will never change is the idea leading me: to serve Serbia and our people, and to work for a future built on unity. This is the duty of the Royal Family and the path that I will continue to follow in the service of the people and the Homeland.”

His Royal Highness extends his gratitude to everyone who will share the joy of this day with him and sends his birthday message, but also remembers another sad anniversary, the tragedy that occurred on his first birthday. “For me, birthdays were never that important; some other holidays such as Patron Saint Day were always much more significant. It really became important in 2001, the year when we got back home. These days were always more of a reminder of the duty entrusted to me by the tradition of the Karadjordjevic family and the legacy of my ancestors – to serve the people, preserve our heritage, try to strengthen national unity, and work as much as possible for the benefit of the Homeland.

Tomorrow, on 17 July 2026, HRH Crown Prince Alexander will celebrate his 81st birthday, but also another significant anniversary – 25 years since the decades-long injustice was corrected and the Royal family of Serbia finally returned to its Homeland, where Karadjordjevics only belong.

“In the year behind me, one of the most joyous events was the wedding of my youngest son, Prince Alexander, with Princes Vesna. With a civil marriage in Belgrade, and a church wedding in Seville, Spain, surrounded by family and friends, this celebration was not only a personal family milestone but also a symbol of continuity, hope, and the future of the Royal House of Serbia. Events like this give me strength to continue, to look for the future”, said the Crown Prince.

Although this year we mark a quarter of a century since the return of the Royal Family to Serbia, the Royal Palace decided that a film with activities from past year is created, since a short biographical film, titled “On the Trail of Kings’ Heritage” was already prepared last year, for the Crown Prince’s 80th birthday, and is of course available on the Royal family’s YouTube channel.

“There is one more very important reason why on 17 July I cannot think only about my birthday. Exactly 80 years ago, in 1946, on the day when I turned one year old, in Yugoslavia run by a non-democratic, totalitarian communistic regime, followers of this ideology blinded by their hate, after a false, Stalinist court process, murdered one of the most faithful soldiers loyal to the oath given to King and Homeland, the first guerrilla fighter of an occupied Europe, Serbian and Yugoslav officer, army General and Chief of Staff of the Supreme Command of the Yugoslav Army in the Homeland, Minister of the Army, Navy and Air Force of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia in World War II – Dragoljub Draža Mihailović.

Without wishing to reopen old wounds and divisions from World War Two, we are obliged to honour the truth and respect all the victims of all extreme ideologies. And Draza Mihailovic and his soldiers were victims of one of those ideologies that brought great pain and destruction to our people and the country. I said I do no wish to reopen healed injuries, but this is one of those still open wounds of the past that we must heal. The people of Serbia can only move forward by respecting each other and praying for all those who lost their lives.

Although severely slandered by the totalitarian communist regime after World War II in Yugoslavia, General Mihailovic received many decorations for his contribution to the Allied victory in the war, including the United States Legion of Merit, which was awarded to him posthumously by President Truman in 1948, and the French Croix de Guerre from General Charles de Gaulle in 1943. His grave site is even today unknown, but the memory lives and will live as long as our people exist. May there be eternal remembrance and thanks to our „Čiča“ (Uncle – General Mihailović’s nickname given to him by the people)! With his fight against the occupiers, he ranked himself among the greatest knights and fighters for the freedom of our people“, concluded HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

His Royal Highness’ birthday wish is for our people to have a better understanding of one another and more peace and unity. That we all together have wisdom and strength to overcome all difficulties. He wishes prosperity and well-being to our country, with a reminder that we as people have suffered so much and we all deserve peace and stability.