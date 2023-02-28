The Kingdom of Serbia Association, the largest NGO in Serbia, which is under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, celebrated on Sunday 26 February its Patron Saint Day, Saint Simeon the Myrrh-Streaming, holding a solemn reception at the White Palace.

TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, due to obligations abroad, could not attend the solemnity, but a greeting letter from His Royal Highness was read on this occasion. The event was attended by: H.E. Ms. Silvia Davidoiu, Ambassador of Romania in Serbia, H.E. Mr. Fatah Mahraz, Ambassador of Algeria in Serbia, together with other members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the Army of Serbia, Members of the Crown Council Mr. Predrag Markovic, Mr. Zoran Zivanovic, and Mr. Darko Spasic, delegation of the Ravna Gora SRBIOORS Movement, members of the political, cultural, and public life of Serbia, and many other distinguished guests.

Before the reception, members of the Managing Board of the Association attended the Holy Liturgy in the morning in the Church of Saint Simeon in Belgrade, which was officiated by His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia with Their Graces Bishops Sava of Marca, and Aleksej of Hvostan, with the clergy, and cut the Association’s Slava Cake after the service.

“I would like to thank all the members of the Association for their commitment and efforts, for dedicated work in support of the Royal family, and for the promotion of the ideas of the constitutional parliamentary monarchy in Serbia.

With your hard work, you have made a great contribution to removing the consequences of decades of negative communistic propaganda against the Royal Family Karadjordjevic, but a long way is still ahead of you. Fighting for truth is never an easy path to take, but it is always right and righteous.

The struggle for a better Serbia is an obligation that every monarchist inherited from his ancestors. But it is not only a tradition but also something that is owed to future generations. Your vision of the restoration of the monarchy in Serbia – respecting our glorious tradition, and fitting it into the heritage of the modern age – will make our homeland a better place for the life of all its citizens”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his letter.

The Kingdom of Serbia Association (KS) was founded by a group of Belgrade University students in 2008 and was first called King’s Youth. The association was established as a non-profit, non-governmental, and non-party organization, under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, with the goal of restoring the constitutional parliamentary monarchy in Serbia. This group of young people, convinced that the restoration of constitutional monarchy can help Serbia, has managed with their positive activities to encourage both the younger and the older population to join them.

Because of the wish of many people older than 26 years to join them, since January 2010 King’s Youth as a brand continued to operate as a youth section of the greater organization – Kingdom of Serbia Association. The Association is open to everybody, regardless of their political, ethnic, or religious affiliation. Membership grows every day, and currently, the Association has over 21,000 members and is the largest NGO in Serbia.