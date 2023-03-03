Lifeline New York Humanitarian Organization, whose patron is Her Royal Highness, Crown Princess Katherine organized another very successful Charity Dinner that was held in the presence of TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, with the goal of supporting children’s hospitals in Serbia.

The humanitarian event with a charity auction took place on Wednesday, 1 March, at Lotos Club in New York, and was also attended by His Grace Bishop Irinej of East America, Mrs. Olgica Vlačić, Consul General of Serbia in New York, honorable Dr. Branko Terzić, Royal Adjutant and member of the Privy Council, HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s sister, Mrs. Betty Roumeliotis, and many other prominent guests, friends, and benefactors of Lifeline, who once again provided great support and showed their willingness and readiness to help those in need. The interest for the event was remarkable with all places being taken weeks before. The auctioneer on this occasion was again famous actor Jack Hartnett, same as on the previous Lifeline New York’s humanitarian event.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander addressed the guests and thanked the Board of Directors, and all the benefactors of Lifeline for their great support and for achieving a successful event and spoke about the high importance of their willingness and readiness to help those in need and supporting the life-long mission of Crown Princess Katherine.

“I am very happy to be here today, so together we can provide much-needed aid for children’s hospitals in Serbia. The love and commitment of all supporters of Lifeline Humanitarian organization, whose proud patron I am, for those that are in need is admirable and deserves praise. Your support for our efforts has made it possible for so many lives of the people in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska to be touched and changed for the better. Your devotion is giving us the strength to continue our joint mission to always be with our people and to be where help is most needed.

Knowing that these joint efforts will contribute to the well-being of children, and to their health, brings us much joy and comfort. By providing for children, we are ensuring their future, but also the future of all of us. We need to make a difference in this world because we have a responsibility, not just for ourselves, but for others, too”, stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

We are very grateful to the people and the companies which made the charity auction possible with their generous support: Mr. Zarko Bogojevic and his company BZ Consortium LLC from Wisconsin, Sag Harbor, Formosa Fragrance, Charles Bentley prints, as well as to all donors and members of Lifeline New York Board of Directors and their team for, once again, showing their commitment and dedication.