President of the „Kingdom of Serbia“ Association, whose patron is His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander, Sasa Susic, and members of Association delivered aid packages to the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija, worth $18,000. Assistance to vulnerable families in the municipality of Ranilug and the “Mother of Nine Jugovic” soup kitchen in Gjilan, was provided by the Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation, Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization and the “Kingdom of Serbia” Association.

Aid packages for the families consist of basic food (flour, oil, sugar, salt, pasta, rice, beans), canned food and teas, as well as hygiene products (laundry detergent, shampoos …). Vulnerable families in this Kosovo municipality were also provided with blankets, hats, scarves and socks, which will make their winter days warmer. Each family also received a package of protective masks as well as dry hand washing gels.

Also, the children from vulnerable families got backpacks with school supplies (notebooks, pencils, crayons) and hygiene packages containing soaps, toothbrushes and toothpaste, as well as dry hand washing gel.

The Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation and Lifeline Chicago also provided sweets packages for children, as well as plush toys for the youngest.

Today’s joint action of the Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation, Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization and the “Kingdom of Serbia” Association, brought joy to the children from two elementary schools: “Veljko Dugosevic” from Ranilug and “Trajko Peric” from Veliko Ropotovo, as well as to the children from the kindergarten “Pcelica Maja” in Veliko Ropotovo. Sweet packages were provided for all of them, schoolchildren got backpacks with school supplies, while the youngest ones enjoyed getting toys and drawing accessories.

Thanks to this action, the “Mother of Nine Jugovic” soup kitchen was provided with a large amount of basic groceries that they desperately needed.