His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander extended his congratulations to the citizens of the Republika Srpska on the occasion of the upcoming Day of Republika Srpska and Saint Patron’s Day – The Holy Protomartyr Stephen the Archdeacon.

“To all the citizens of the Republika Srpska, I sincerely congratulate the National Day of Republika Srpska and Saint Patron’s Day – The Holy Protomartyr Stephen the Archdeacon.

I wish them good health, to be safe, happiness and success in personal life. I wish Republika Srpska success and progress”.