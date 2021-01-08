His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander extended his congratulations to the citizens of the Republika Srpska on the occasion of the upcoming Day of Republika Srpska and Saint Patron’s Day – The Holy Protomartyr Stephen the Archdeacon.

“To all the citizens of the Republika Srpska, I sincerely congratulate the National Day of Republika Srpska and Saint Patron’s Day – The Holy Protomartyr Stephen the Archdeacon.

I wish them good health, to be safe, happiness and success in personal life. I wish Republika Srpska success and progress”.

Crown Prince Alexander and Princess Katherine with people in Banja Luka, January 9, 2017
Crown Prince Alexander and Princess Katherine with people in Banja Luka, January 9, 2017