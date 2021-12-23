In this year that is almost behind us, HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation in Serbia marked the 20 years anniversary of devoted work for the benefit and the well-being of the people of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska.

The movie “Making a difference” is a brief recapitulation of everything that HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation in Belgrade, Serbia, and Lifeline Humanitarian Organization offices in Chicago, New York, Toronto, London, and Athens, that all work under Her Royal Highness’ patronage, have achieved, led and inspired by HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s life dedication to humanitarian work and providing help to those who need it the most, regardless of their gender, religion, race, age, or ethnicity.

“I am very proud of my foundation in Serbia. I am very proud of our Serbian people for their courage. They have been through a lot and still manage to smile. They are always in my mind, my prayers, and in my heart. Thank you all, who have helped me to make a difference. I would also like to thank all those in my Lifeline offices throughout the world for helping to make a difference and believing in me. Most of all, I would like to say “thank you” to my husband for giving me this opportunity to help. I am grateful for each and every moment I can change someone’s life for the better. I cherish every moment of these twenty years and I look forward to many more years of success. Each of you has touched my life in different ways and has supported my foundation’s mission to help those in need. The smiles I receive from the people we help is my greatest gift. My husband and I will continue to work hard to create a better future for our country and our beloved people. God bless you all”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine on this occasion.

In the film, you will also hear statements from the doctors who supported the work of Her Royal Highness for many years: Prof. Dr. Ida Jovanovic, member of the Royal Medical Board, Prof. Dr. Aleksandar Ljubic, member of the Royal Medical Board, Dr. sci. med. Dr. Ana Jovicevic, member of the Royal Medical Board, and Prof. Dr. Dusica Babovic, Mayo Clinic.