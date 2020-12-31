HRH Crown Princess Katherine presented much-needed educational supplies and equipment to the Ljolja Kindergarten in Belgrade, a school to more than 160 children, for the creation of a new School Library.

The donation to create the new Ljolja School Library was provided by the Samardzija Family in memory of their beloved father, +Peter Samardzija, through Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago. With this generous donation, the school received a large bookcase, over 100 books in Serbian and in English, an array of educational toys, a laptop, an audio-visual projector, and a large viewing screen.

“Children are our greatest wealth and it is very important that we take care of their proper development and education from the earliest age. Thanks to the wonderful people from Chicago who have been with us even in these challenging times, I am happy that we can provide the children with a carefree childhood, with a lot of play, joy and laughter,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

The head of the Ljolja Kindergarten expressed his gratitude to HRH Crown Princess Katherine, to the Samardzija Family, and to Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago for their generosity and support.