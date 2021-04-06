Paintings by Vlaho Bukovac, which were a part of the exhibition dedicated to this great painter at the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts Gallery during the previous three months, were returned to the Royal Compound today.

The exhibition “Vlaho Bukovac – Painting of Imperishable Beauty” displayed 36 works by this painter, from Serbian art collections, galleries and private collections from the country and the region. Among the exhibited works were three paintings from the Royal Compound Art Collection: “Pink Dream” and “White Slave”, which were recently restored by SANU, as well as the “Repentance” from 1914.

With great pride, the Royal Compound preserves these “works of imperishable beauty” by the great European painter, who also painted Karadjordjevic family members’ portraits, among others, the portrait of King Peter I, and later the portrait of King Alexander I, which, as it turned out, was his penultimate work, painted shortly before his death.

In previous years, thanks to the efforts of Crown Prince Alexander Karadjordjevic, in addition to two paintings of Vlaho Bukovac, four more paintings from the Royal Compound Art Collection have been restored: “The Holy Family with St. Catherine, St. John and the Donor” by Jacopo Palma, “Three Monks” by Nicolas Poussin, “Christ Walks on Water” by Ivan Konstantinovich Aivazovsky and “Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary” by the Master from Pulkau.