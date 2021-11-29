HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent his congratulations for Hanukkah Jewish holiday to the Ambassador of Israel to Serbia, HE Mr. Jahel Villan, the Chief Rabbi of Serbia, Mr. Isak Asiel, the President of the Federation of Jewish Communities, Mr. Robert Sabados and all members of the Jewish community in Serbia and worldwide for this great holiday, which celebration this year started last night, 28 November, and lasts until evening of Monday, 06 December.

“I send my sincere congratulations to all members of the Jewish community in Serbia and all the Jews worldwide on the occasion of this great holiday – Hannukah! May the light of candles from the menorah, which are traditionally lit, bring happiness and warmth to the hearts of everyone. Let this light inspire all of us to wholeheartedly work for a better and more tolerant society. May this great holiday bring health, love, peace, and prosperity, and may all who celebrate it spend it in joy together with their loved ones.

The connection between the Jewish people and the people of Serbia were always good and friendly, and may this great holiday inspire us to strengthen these relations even more in the future. Our country, during the period of the Kingdom, was one of the first in the world who give full rights to the members of the Jewish community. I am very proud that, among the first people who got memorial forests dedicated to them in the 1930ies on the territory of Israel, were my great-grandfather and grandfather, King Peter I and King Alexander I. These are the testimonies of great friendship, inspiration for us to continue this path, and a foundation for the future” stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.