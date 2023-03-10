The Embassies of the Kingdom of Belgium and Libya joined other diplomatic representations in Serbia, companies, and individuals in supporting the Royal Compound Commemorative Tree Planting environmental project and planted trees in the park of the Royal Complex in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium in Serbia, HE Mrs. Cathy Buggenhout, in the presence of TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, planted an Oak tree today, with the designation “Together for a better environment”. Before the planting, Her Excellency with her husband and other representatives of the Embassy were welcomed by Their Royal Highnesses in the Royal Palace and had a tour of the home of the Royal family of Serbia.

HE Mr. Mohamed O.A. Ghalboun, the Ambassador of Libya in Serbia, together with other officials of the Libyan Embassy, planted an Oak tree earlier this month, on 1 March. Since TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine were abroad at the time, due to a charity event in New York, His Excellency will have a meeting with Their Royal Highnesses in the upcoming period at the Royal Palace.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium in Serbia and Ambassador of Libya in Serbia, who recognized the importance of our environmental project and also for choosing the beautiful Royal Park to keep the memory of good relations between our countries, since these trees planted will also stand as the mark of cooperation and friendship between our peoples.

Seeing that the Royal Park is being refurbished makes me very happy. My grandfather, King Alexander I’s vision is implemented in the Royal Complex, and I am very pleased that his dream will continue living. Each tree planted contributes to both present and future generations and is perhaps the most fitting gift of all we can give to the world and the environment. It is a gift that keeps on giving”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

The Royal Compound Commemorative Tree Planting environmental project started in December 2021 with the main goal to meet the challenges of the Royal Palace Forest in which many trees are dying due to age, and to enhance the environment and contribute to the preservation of nature. This project is also cherishing the legacy of HM King Alexander I – we are approaching the 100th anniversary since he, with his personal funds, built the Royal Palace, and personally was involved in the designing of the Royal Park.