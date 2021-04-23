On the occasion of the World Book Day, 23 April, Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine donated books about King Peter I, King Alexander I and King Peter II Karadjordjevic, to three schools in Belgrade that bear their names.

The libraries of the elementary schools “King Peter I” in Stari Grad, “King Alexander I” in New Belgrade and “King Peter II” in Vracar will be richer with these books about the life of three Serbian Kings, which will bring young people closer to part of Serbian history through words and plenty of pictures. The author of the books is Dusan Babac, a member of the HRH Crown Prince Alexander’s Privy Council.

“We wish you to be curious, to read and research as much as possible. Each book is a unique experience, which develops the imagination, teaches us something new, motivates us… Books are a great source of information, knowledge and new ideas. We wish you to feel the magic of the written word and enjoy it throughout your life”, said Their Royal Highnesses in a message to schoolchildren on the occasion of the World Book Day.

TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine believe that investing in young people and their knowledge and education is investing in the future of our country. In the spirit of the tradition of his ancestors, HRH Crown Prince Alexander established the Foundation for Education and Culture, through which he provides additional support to students in improving their knowledge, while the Crown Princess Katherine’s Humanitarian Foundation helps orphanages, schools and kindergartens to develop reading habits and broaden knowledge from early childhood, donating fully equipped libraries with age-appropriate books.

In the last six months, thanks to the Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation, four fully equipped libraries have been donated to two schools (in Topola and Bijeljina, Republika Srpska) and two kindergartens in Belgrade.