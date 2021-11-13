Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine today celebrates her birthday and sends a special birthday wish – that we all give a special place in our hearts to those who need it and that we never forget how much it means to others.

Crown Princess Katherine warmly thanks everyone who sent her birthday cards and wishes to all the people around the world to stay healthy and safe in these difficult times.

Crown Princess Katherine will continue to help our country and the citizens of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska with the same enthusiasm and strength that she has for over 30 years, and she calls upon everybody to do as much as they can to provide to those who are in need.

Her Highness also sends warm gratitude to all those who have been supporting her efforts, and the work of her Foundation in Belgrade and Lifeline Humanitarian Organization that has offices in Chicago, New York, Toronto, London and Athens, which are under HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s patronage, in all these years.

On the video link below the text, you can see the annual film about the activities and donations of HRH Crown Princess Katherine and the Royal Family during the previous year: